'O'Romeo' is streaming now: Watch on this OTT platform
What's the story
The romantic action thriller O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film was released in theaters on February 13 but is now available digitally for those who missed it. It was available for rent on Prime Video starting March 27, but became accessible for subscribers to stream for free beginning Friday, April 10.
Film overview
Story of a man's dangerous obsession with a woman
Set against the backdrop of 1990s Mumbai, O'Romeo tells the story of Ustara (Kapoor), who falls dangerously in love with Afsha (Dimri). His passion soon turns into an obsession, dragging him into the city's violent underbelly. The screenplay is co-written by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula and is inspired by S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
Film details
Cast and crew details
The supporting cast includes Nana Patekar as DCP Ismail Khan, Avinash Tiwary as Jalaluddin Shah, Tamannaah Bhatia as Rabia, Disha Patani as Julie, and Farida Jalal as Dadi. Vikrant Massey also had a pivotal special appearance. After its release in theaters earlier this year, O'Romeo reportedly earned ₹80-90 crore at the worldwide box office.