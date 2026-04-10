'O'Romeo' is out on Prime Video

'O'Romeo' is streaming now: Watch on this OTT platform

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:44 pm Apr 10, 202601:44 pm

What's the story

The romantic action thriller O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film was released in theaters on February 13 but is now available digitally for those who missed it. It was available for rent on Prime Video starting March 27, but became accessible for subscribers to stream for free beginning Friday, April 10.