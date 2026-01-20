'O'Romeo': Trailer for Shahid Kapoor's film to drop soon
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming film O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, will be launched in Mumbai on Wednesday, January 21. The event was initially postponed amid security concerns due to a reported threat from gangster Hussain Ustara's family. However, Sanober Shaikh, Ustara's daughter, has denied these allegations and clarified that their main concern is the film's portrayal of her father.
Legal route
Ustara's family seeks legal action against 'O'Romeo'
Shaikh has also revealed that her family is pursuing legal action against the film. "They are taking the legal route, as they feel the filmmakers have distorted factual details of his life," a statement given to India Today read. The family has requested a pre-screening of O'Romeo from Vishal Bhardwaj before giving their go-ahead for its release.
Star-studded film
'O'Romeo' features an ensemble cast
The film features a star-studded cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwari, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vikrant Massey. Despite the controversy surrounding its release, the filmmakers have confirmed that the movie will launch on February 13, as planned. Meanwhile, the film has released a romantic track, titled, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The.