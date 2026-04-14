'O Sundari' from 'Bhooth Bangla' highlights Kumar's reunion with Priyadarshan
Entertainment
The new wedding track O Sundari from Bhooth Bangla is out, bringing major festive vibes with Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi leading the dance.
Fans are especially excited since this film marks Kumar's reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years.
Kumar hypes 'O Sundari' on Instagram
Akshay Kumar hyped up O Sundari on Instagram, adding to the buzz before Bhooth Bangla hits theaters.
The track is composed by Pritam, written by Kumaar, and sung by Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, and Antara Mitra. It spotlights a sweet sibling bond between Kumar and Mithila Palkar while Gabbi shines with her dance moves.
Bhooth Bangla promises comedy plus high-energy music, with paid previews starting April 16, 2026 (9pm onwards).