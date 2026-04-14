'O Sundari' from 'Bhooth Bangla' highlights Kumar's reunion with Priyadarshan

Kumar hypes 'O Sundari' on Instagram

Akshay Kumar hyped up O Sundari on Instagram, adding to the buzz before Bhooth Bangla hits theaters.

The track is composed by Pritam, written by Kumaar, and sung by Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, and Antara Mitra. It spotlights a sweet sibling bond between Kumar and Mithila Palkar while Gabbi shines with her dance moves.

Bhooth Bangla promises comedy plus high-energy music, with paid previews starting April 16, 2026 (9pm onwards).