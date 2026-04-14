'O Sundari': Akshay-Wamiqa deliver vibrant wedding track 

The makers of Bhooth Bangla have finally released their much-awaited track O Sundari , and it's already shaping up to be the wedding anthem of the season. The song features a vibrant family celebration with energetic dance moves and heartwarming sibling moments. This musical release further fuels anticipation for the film, marking Akshay Kumar 's reunion with director Priyadarshan after 16 years.

Social media 'Sundaris, it's time to take over the dance floor' Kumar took to social media to announce the release of O Sundari in his signature energetic style. Sharing the song, he wrote, "Sundaris, it's time to take over the dance floor. This season's biggest wedding song is here." His post has further amplified the buzz around the film and its music. The track is composed by Pritam and written by Kumaar.

Song details The song beautifully captures sibling moments O Sundari is a lively, feel-good number that instantly immerses viewers in a joyous family setting. The song blends celebration with emotion, while also highlighting a heartwarming sibling dynamic between Kumar and Mithila Palkar's characters. Alongside them, Wamiqa Gabbi adds to the charm with her vibrant screen presence and energetic dance moves. Jisshu Sengupta also appears on the screen. The track features vocals by Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, and Antara Mitra.

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