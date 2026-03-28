O'Brien and Williams to star in Banzhaf's 'Apparatus' in Toronto

Williams 'Heated rivalry,' O'Brien 'Send help'

Williams is also set for season two of Heated Rivalry (out April 2027) and wrote on March 11 that he had finished filming his scenes for the series Yaga and is set to appear in the films Encore and 8, both currently in post-production.

O'Brien was recently seen in Send Help with Rachel McAdams, after appearing in last year's Anniversary and Twinless. Up next, he'll appear in Apple TV's adaptation of Judy Heumann's memoir, showing off even more range.