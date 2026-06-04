'Obsession' unexpected India hit earns nearly ₹20cr in 5 days
The American horror film Obsession has become an unexpected hit in India, pulling in nearly ₹20 crore within just 5 days.
Despite no big stars or heavy promotions, the movie grabbed attention through its strong story and fans spreading the word.
Trade expert Girish Johar pointed out that global buzz and anticipation helped build momentum even before release.
'Obsession' plot and emotion resonate online
Obsession follows Bear, a music shop worker whose supernatural quest for love turns into a nightmare.
The film's unique plot and emotional depth have really connected with viewers, especially on social media, showing that good content can break barriers, even in genres like horror that usually struggle here.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said its success proves how powerful compelling storytelling can be.