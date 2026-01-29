Odessa A'zion exits A24's 'Deep Cuts' over casting backlash

Odessa A'zion, the breakout star of Oscar nominated film Marty Supreme, has announced her exit from the upcoming A24 film Deep Cuts. The decision comes after a major online backlash over her casting was announced on Monday. In an Instagram Story on Wednesday night (US time), she clarified that she won't be part of the project and expressed regret for not having read Holly Brickley's novel before accepting the role.

Role controversy A'zion expressed regret over not reading the book A'zion wrote, "Thank you guys for bringing this to my attention. I'm so sorry that this happened. I went in for Percy, but was offered Zoe instead and instantly said yes!" "I'm so pissed y'all, I hadn't read the book and should have paid attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting...and now that I know what I know? F**k that. I'm out!"

Character details A'zion's departure came after backlash over casting In Brickley's popular 2025 novel, Zoe Gutierrez is a Mexican-Jewish character who is close friends with music critic Percy (played by Cailee Spaeny) and the ex-girlfriend of Percy's love interest Joe (Drew Starkey). Born to a Jewish mother and a German father, A'zion was not deemed fit for the role by netizens who believed it should go to someone Mexican. Spaeny and Starkey were announced as the leads in December.

