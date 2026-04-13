Offset takes Coachella stage just days after being shot

American rapper Offset , a member of the hip-hop group Migos, performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend. This comes just days after he was shot outside a Florida casino. Despite his injuries, Offset delivered an energetic performance from a wheelchair but also stood up to interact with the audience.

Recovery update Offset was shot outside a Florida casino After his performance, Offset shared a video on Instagram showing him arriving on stage in a wheelchair. He captioned the post with "REAL LOVE," expressing gratitude to fans for their support. The 34-year-old rapper was hospitalized at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting incident outside Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood on April 6. He was then released from the hospital.

Legal proceedings Lil Tjay was arrested in connection with the shooting incident Rapper Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was arrested in connection with the shooting incident. He was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct but has since been released on bond from Broward County Jail. Meanwhile, a second person detained at the scene of the shooting has not yet been charged. An investigation is ongoing to determine who was involved in this incident.

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