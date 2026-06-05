Ogulu and Mebarak to perform 'Dai Dai' at World Cup
Entertainment
Shakira and Burna Boy are set to light up the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City, performing Dai Dai, the tournament's official song.
The music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, takes viewers from Mexico City's iconic Angel of Independence to powerful desert scenes with Shakira and African children.
Mebarak to co-headline final halftime show
This marks Shakira's she previously wowed fans with Waka Waka and she'll also co-headline FIFA's first-ever Final Halftime Show in New York-New Jersey on July 19.
Dai Dai is part of an 18-track album featuring global stars like LISA, Anitta, Rema, The Rolling Stones, and Major Lazer, available for pre-save now.