Ogulu and Mebarak to perform 'Dai Dai' at World Cup

Mebarak to co-headline final halftime show

This marks Shakira's she previously wowed fans with Waka Waka and she'll also co-headline FIFA's first-ever Final Halftime Show in New York-New Jersey on July 19.

Dai Dai is part of an 18-track album featuring global stars like LISA, Anitta, Rema, The Rolling Stones, and Major Lazer, available for pre-save now.