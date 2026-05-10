'Oh Butterfly' hits Sun NXT with OCD wife's past returning
Entertainment
Oh Butterfly, a new Tamil psychological thriller, dropped on Sun NXT on May 8, 2026, after its March 6, 2026 theatrical release.
The story follows a couple heading to a quiet hill station for some time away, but things get complicated when the wife, who has OCD, tries to open up about her past and her ex-boyfriend suddenly shows up.
Ranganathan writes directs produces 'Oh Butterfly'
The film is written, directed, and produced by Vijay Ranganathan and stars Nivedhithaa Satish, Ciny Bhuvana Chandran, Nassar, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli.
With music by Vaisakh Somanath and an impressive IMDb rating of 8.5/10, Oh Butterfly is getting noticed for its intense plot and dark vibes.