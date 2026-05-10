'Oh Butterfly' hits Sun NXT with OCD wife's past returning Entertainment May 10, 2026

Oh Butterfly, a new Tamil psychological thriller, dropped on Sun NXT on May 8, 2026, after its March 6, 2026 theatrical release.

The story follows a couple heading to a quiet hill station for some time away, but things get complicated when the wife, who has OCD, tries to open up about her past and her ex-boyfriend suddenly shows up.