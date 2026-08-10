'Ohh My Dog' is slow but steady; collects ₹3cr

The film's total India gross collections now stand at ₹3.9cr and total India net collections at ₹3.25cr.

On its opening day, the film had a 20% occupancy across 844 shows in India, which increased to 29% on the second day with 721 shows and further climbed to 35% on the third day with 749 shows.

With such a small number of shows, the movie is doing quite well.