'Ohh My Dog' is slow but steady; collects ₹3cr
What's the story
The Hindi film Ohh My Dog, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has witnessed a steady growth in its box office collection over the first three days. After a slow start with ₹0.9cr on Day 1 (August 7) and an increase to ₹1.1cr on Day 2, the film collected ₹1.25cr on Day 3 (Sunday, August 9), marking a 13.6% growth from Saturday's net collection, reported Sacnilk.
Box office performance
Total India gross collections at ₹3.9cr
The film's total India gross collections now stand at ₹3.9cr and total India net collections at ₹3.25cr.
On its opening day, the film had a 20% occupancy across 844 shows in India, which increased to 29% on the second day with 721 shows and further climbed to 35% on the third day with 749 shows.
With such a small number of shows, the movie is doing quite well.
Regional performance
Film's occupancy across major regions on Day 3
The film's occupancy varied across major regions in India. In the National Capital Region (NCR), it was 27.8%, while in Mumbai and Pune, it reached 40.8% and 50.8%, respectively, on Day 3.
Bengaluru saw the highest occupancy at 59.8%, followed by Kolkata at 37% and Hyderabad at 43%.
The film is directed by Amit Rai and also stars Shreedhar Dubey, Jitendra Joshi, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, and Rajesh Kumar.