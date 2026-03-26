'Oldboy' writer's new crime thriller is arriving on Disney+

Disney+ has announced the premiere date for its upcoming Korean crime thriller series, Gold Land. The show, written by Hwang Jo-yoon (known for Oldboy and Memoir of a Murderer), will make its streaming debut on April 29. It tells the story of a woman whose life takes a dangerous turn when she is coerced into helping smugglers because of her relationship with a pilot.

Series synopsis 'Gold Land' will release 2 episodes weekly In Gold Land, the protagonist is forced to flee with stolen gold and return to her hometown. The series features Park Bo-young as Kim Heeju, who gets entangled in this dangerous situation. Kim Sung-cheol plays Woogy, one of the pursuers from the smuggling ring. The show is directed by Kim Sung-hoon (Chief Detective 1958, Confidential Assignment). It will premiere with two episodes on April 29 and release two episodes weekly until its finale on May 27.

Upcoming series 'Perfect Crown' to premiere earlier on April 10 In addition to Gold Land, Disney+ has also announced the premiere of Perfect Crown on April 10. This romantic comedy stars IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines, My Mister) and Byeon Woo-seok (Lovely Runner, Strong Girl Nam-soon). The series revolves around a popular royal family member who gets embroiled in palace politics and enters a marriage of convenience with an heir from a conglomerate family.

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