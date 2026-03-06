Om Raut to direct Tiger-Vidyut's action film?
What's the story
Om Raut, best known for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is reportedly in talks to direct an upcoming action movie featuring Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal. The project is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and is currently in the early stages of development. A source close to the production revealed to The Times of India that Raut has already pitched a script to the actors.
Director change
Earlier, Milap Zaveri was rumored to be directing the film. However, he has now been confirmed as the director of another movie with the same production house, starring Harshvardhan Rane. The source clarified that Raut's story is completely different from Zaveri's film. "He has pitched a script, and they are currently jamming over it. It is at a nascent stage," said the source.
Production update
The source further added, "If everything goes well, the film will go on floors this year." This project will mark a reunion for Bhushan and Raut after Adipurush, which generated massive buzz but received mixed to negative responses. Shroff is known for his high-octane action films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) and Singham Again (2024), while Jammwal is famous for his physically demanding roles in films like Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa (2024) and the Commando franchise.