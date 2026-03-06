Om Raut to direct Tiger-Vidyut's action film?

Director change

Milap Zaveri was earlier attached to the project

Earlier, Milap Zaveri was rumored to be directing the film. However, he has now been confirmed as the director of another movie with the same production house, starring Harshvardhan Rane. The source clarified that Raut's story is completely different from Zaveri's film. "He has pitched a script, and they are currently jamming over it. It is at a nascent stage," said the source.