Action stars Tiger Shroff-Vidyut Jammwal to clash for first time

The film is expected to go on floors in February, with pre-production currently underway. The source told Pinkvilla, "Action sequences, hand-to-hand combat, and insane stunt choreography is being planned, keeping in mind the unique onscreen personas of both leads." Bhushan Kumar will back the project under the T-Series banner.

Shroff is currently busy with Lag Jaa Gale, after which he will start working on this film. The source added, "Tiger will straight jump onto this film after completing Lag Jaa Gale. He's extremely excited to collaborate with Vidyut and Milap, especially given the scale of action being planned." Meanwhile, Zaveri is riding high on the success of his latest release Ek Deewaane Ki Deewaniyat.