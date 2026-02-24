'Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi' OTT release date announced
"Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi," starring Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba, is coming to Aha on March 4.
The film, a Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit "Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey," first hit theaters on January 30.
Aha teased it as "A marriage. A family. A truth that changes everything."
How and when to watch the film
You can catch it streaming on Aha.
The movie follows Prashanthi as she faces domestic violence and decides to fight back, with strong performances from both leads.
The film was a box office dud
Despite its buzz and cast, the film struggled in theaters, making over ₹1.5 crore.
Still, it received praise for its performances—even if reviews were mixed—so streaming might give it a second chance with new viewers.