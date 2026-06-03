'Killer' shoot: 1 dead, 3 injured in gas cylinder blast

A tragic incident on the set of SJ Suryah's upcoming film, Killer, has left one technician dead and three others injured. The accident occurred during the filming of a crucial scene when a balloon gas cylinder exploded. The technicians were rushed to the hospital, but one of them succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place at around 5:00am on Wednesday at the Binny Mills complex in Perambur, Chennai .

Details All 4 technicians were part of special effects team The injured technicians have been identified as Madhan (26), Sakthivel (27), Surya (23), and Dinakaran (24). All four of them were part of the special effects department. They were immediately taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. While Madhan was declared dead on arrival, the other three are currently undergoing treatment.

Investigation Production of 'Killer' halted following incident The police have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion. The focus is on whether safety protocols were followed during the shoot or if a technical glitch led to this tragic incident. Meanwhile, production for Killer has been halted in light of these events.

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