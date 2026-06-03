'Killer' shoot: 1 dead, 3 injured in gas cylinder blast
What's the story
A tragic incident on the set of SJ Suryah's upcoming film, Killer, has left one technician dead and three others injured. The accident occurred during the filming of a crucial scene when a balloon gas cylinder exploded. The technicians were rushed to the hospital, but one of them succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place at around 5:00am on Wednesday at the Binny Mills complex in Perambur, Chennai.
Details
All 4 technicians were part of special effects team
The injured technicians have been identified as Madhan (26), Sakthivel (27), Surya (23), and Dinakaran (24). All four of them were part of the special effects department. They were immediately taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. While Madhan was declared dead on arrival, the other three are currently undergoing treatment.
Investigation
Production of 'Killer' halted following incident
The police have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion. The focus is on whether safety protocols were followed during the shoot or if a technical glitch led to this tragic incident. Meanwhile, production for Killer has been halted in light of these events.
Film background
Suryah had suffered injuries earlier as well
Earlier this year, Suryah had suffered injuries while filming a stunt sequence in Chennai's Palavakkam. He was performing a rope-based action scene when he accidentally hit a rod, injuring both his legs. Killer marks Suryah's return to directing after his 2015 film Isai. The project reunites him with composer AR Rahman after earlier collaborations, including Anbe Aaruyire. Preethi Asrani plays the female lead, while other cast members are yet to be officially announced.