'One Last Adventure' review: Perfect treat for 'Stranger Things' fans

Love it or hate it, but you can't ignore it. Stranger Things﻿ has become a sensational pop-culture phenomenon since its inception. Its blend of heart-tugging emotions, nail-biting suspense, and jaw-dropping sci-fi has made fans swoon globally. Now that the show has concluded, Netflix released the documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 on Monday. Here's our review.

Documentary details What is the documentary all about? The two-hour-long documentary is directed by Martina Radwan (Girls State) and features interviews with several cast members and creators. The show stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven / Jane, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, among others. The final season, recently released in three parts, concluded the sprawling story on a bittersweet note.

#1 How do they create magic on-screen? Unpreventable delays, mounting pressure, and the sheer difficulty of managing an ensemble cast, One Last Adventure addresses everything about the 200-day-plus production. It demonstrates how multiple departments (VFX, production design, costume) work in sync for months to accomplish perfection. One standout moment captures a noisy, bubbling set, which suddenly falls silent the minute the director yells, "Action." The magic of the movies!

#2 How 'ST' is more than just work for main cast Noah Schnapp (Will) and Wolfhard, among others, reflect on how the show has dominated almost all their life, so much so that "it didn't feel like acting." In Brown's words, the cast is her "chosen family." When the curtain falls and the crew wraps up the series, there's not a dry eye on the set, and the emotional moment chokes you up.

#3 Why the makers kept major characters alive In what seems like a response to dissatisfied fans, co-creator Matt Duffer explains the team's decision not to kill major characters. He says, "We have to maintain this sense of fun in the show...or it becomes depressing." But it's tough to buy that completely. In S05, the stakes didn't feel high, our heroes kept winning easily, and everyone cheated death over and over again.

#4 Aspects that could have been better The documentary is engaging, but not entirely satisfactory. The focus on the cast is inadequate, and we see too little of Joe Keery and Ryder. While other actors' interviews come up, something always feels amiss because the clips are succinct. There are also tonal issues: we suddenly switch from seeing the crew design the sets to listening to Matt and Ross Duffer's filmmaking inspirations.