'One Piece' S02 teaser promises adventure in 'Grand Line'
Entertainment
Netflix's live-action One Piece returns for its second season, One Piece: Into the Grand Line, premiering March 10, 2026.
This season follows Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp as they head into the Grand Line, bringing to life key manga arcs like Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, and Drum Island.
What to expect from the new season
Get ready for fresh faces and bigger challenges. The main cast is back, and fan-favorite Tony Tony Chopper will make his live-action debut.
With new threats and deeper character arcs, the show promises to stay true to Eiichiro Oda's original story while keeping things exciting for both longtime fans and newcomers.