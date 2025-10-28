Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate 1 month of marriage
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez just hit their one-month wedding milestone, after tying the knot on September 27, 2025, at Sea Crest Nursery near Santa Barbara.
The star-studded guest list included Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, and Ed Sheeran.
To celebrate, Blanco shared a heartfelt wedding photo on Instagram, calling Gomez his "real life Disney princess"—a sweet nod to her Disney roots.
Inside the 3-day wedding extravaganza
Gomez wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown for their three-day celebration.
The festivities featured a rehearsal dinner in Hope Ranch, handwritten vows at an emotional ceremony, and a lively reception with sushi, oysters, and a full band.
Instead of gifts, guests donated to Gomez's Rare Impact Fund.
The couple's social media love story
Blanco posts about his love for Gomez on social media.
The couple gives fans glimpses into their married life—full of warmth and little moments together.