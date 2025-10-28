Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrate 1 month of marriage Entertainment Oct 28, 2025

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez just hit their one-month wedding milestone, after tying the knot on September 27, 2025, at Sea Crest Nursery near Santa Barbara.

The star-studded guest list included Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, and Ed Sheeran.

To celebrate, Blanco shared a heartfelt wedding photo on Instagram, calling Gomez his "real life Disney princess"—a sweet nod to her Disney roots.