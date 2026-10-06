'Operation Ganga' starring Mohanlal wraps filming in Georgia, Borse posts
Entertainment
Operation Ganga, starring Mohanlal, just finished filming in Georgia.
Bhagyashrii Borse, who plays the lead alongside him, shared the news with some fun set photos on Instagram.
Directed by Vishnu Mohan, the film takes inspiration from India's real-life evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Borse praises Mohanlal, cast and crew
Borse called working with Mohanlal "enriching and inspirational."
The cast also features Arjun Rampal, Parthiban, and Adil Hussain.
Behind the scenes, a talented team is on board: Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handles cinematography, Sea Young Oh directs action sequences, and Shashwat Sachdev composes music.
Production design is by Rajeevan and costumes by Melvy J, with Shameer Mohammed editing and Bishwadeep Chatterjee on sound.