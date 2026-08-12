'Operation Safed Sagar' cast join 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar cast joined The Great Indian Kapil Show for a special Independence Day episode, filmed right at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi.

With comedy, music, and heartfelt moments, stars like Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Dia Mirza connected with top IAF officers, including Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and honored the real stories that inspired their series.