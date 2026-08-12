'Operation Safed Sagar' cast join 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
Entertainment
Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar cast joined The Great Indian Kapil Show for a special Independence Day episode, filmed right at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi.
With comedy, music, and heartfelt moments, stars like Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Dia Mirza connected with top IAF officers, including Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and honored the real stories that inspired their series.
Series enters Netflix Top 10
Since its August 7 release, Operation Safed Sagar has landed in Netflix's Global Top 10 and is trending across 11 countries.
If you want to catch the Independence Day tribute episode, it drops on Netflix August 15 as the very first Independence Day special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.