'Oppenheimer' producer Langley receives BAFTA Fellowship: Here's why

Langley's speech at the event

In her speech, Langley urged filmmakers to "make popular art that carries over into people's everyday lives — that helps us understand the world a bit better and to see each other a little more clearly... and reminds us that decency is a superpower."

She described decency as "a superpower," thanked her parents for teaching her that differences are strengths, and encouraged the industry to be bold and make space for fresh voices.

Her career shows how supporting new talent can shape what we all watch next.