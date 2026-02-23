'Oppenheimer' producer Langley receives BAFTA Fellowship: Here's why
Donna Langley, the powerhouse behind hits like Oppenheimer and Chair of NBCUniversal Entertainment, just received the BAFTA Fellowship—the Academy's highest award—at this year's ceremony.
Prince William introduced Langley and praised her; BAFTA cited her huge impact on British film, diversity, and mentoring new talent.
Langley's speech at the event
In her speech, Langley urged filmmakers to "make popular art that carries over into people's everyday lives — that helps us understand the world a bit better and to see each other a little more clearly... and reminds us that decency is a superpower."
She described decency as "a superpower," thanked her parents for teaching her that differences are strengths, and encouraged the industry to be bold and make space for fresh voices.
Her career shows how supporting new talent can shape what we all watch next.