Orry says he's being 'isolated' on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'

Social media influencer and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Orry recently opened up about feeling isolated on the show. He claimed that fellow contestants are deliberately trying to break him socially. "I also know for a fact that the other contestants are forcing me to lose via quitting by isolating me," he told ETimes. The upcoming show also features Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Avika Gor, and Rubina Dilaik , among others.

Isolation 'They all think I'll get out in 1st round' Orry feels that the perception around him has worked against him from the start. "They all think I am this posh, snooty elite South Mumbai 'indoor boy' and are not even giving me a chance." "I am 100% sure they all think I'll get out in the first round and have zero faith in me." "So I am determined to now prove my merit, strength, and my endurance."

Determination Orry's determination to prove his worth Orry's determination to prove his worth is fueled by the challenges he has faced in his life. "After what I have been through in my real life, I hope this is a cakewalk in the park, and I want to prove all the contestants and haters wrong." "They are very smart and calculating, and this is their strategy: to break me down socially so I break down physically."

Advertisement

Ambition 'I am a super overachiever' Orry further opened up on his approach, "I am also a super overachiever... I complete everything I do, and I overdo it and overdeliver at everything." "So I am determined to show that even in a stunt show that's physically taxing, I am capable of doing anything I set my mind to." "I think life is all about experiencing things, and I love experiencing things, and I thought this would be a fun, super cute thing to experience."

Advertisement

Social life Only 2 people speaking to Orry on the sets On the social front, Orry admitted that he hasn't made many friends yet but is open to it. "Ken, the stylist, and Krunalika from the Endemol team, they are the only people talking to me." "I am super open to making friends and spending time with the other contestants and getting to know them."