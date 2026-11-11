'I Play Rocky' faces dilemma: Original or adapted screenplay?

Gamble wrote the script for I Play Rocky as an original screenplay, not based on any single published work.

The script was written on spec and later shared with Christian Baha of Baha Films by Bellevue Productions, per Variety.

Despite this, there are discussions among the Writers Guild of America (WGA), Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), and the film's creative team about whether it should be classified as an adapted screenplay.