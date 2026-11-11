'I Play Rocky' faces dilemma: Original or adapted screenplay?
What's the story
The upcoming biopic, I Play Rocky, which is Sylvester Stallone's Rocky origin story, is facing a conundrum. The film's script by Peter Gamble is being debated as to whether it should be classified as an original or an adapted screenplay. This decision is crucial as it could impact the film's chances at prestigious awards like the Oscars.
Script classification
Gamble's original script sparks debate
Gamble wrote the script for I Play Rocky as an original screenplay, not based on any single published work.
The script was written on spec and later shared with Christian Baha of Baha Films by Bellevue Productions, per Variety.
Despite this, there are discussions among the Writers Guild of America (WGA), Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), and the film's creative team about whether it should be classified as an adapted screenplay.
Adaptation debate
Preexisting characters lead to classification discussions
The debate arises from the fact that the characters in I Play Rocky, such as Rocky Balboa, Adrian, and Apollo Creed, are preexisting characters from Stallone's 1976 film Rocky.
The new film also recreates some of the original movie's most iconic scenes.
This has led to speculation that it may be more suited for the adapted category, which is for scripts based on previously established material.
Production details
WGA non-signatory production complicates matters
Another factor complicating the classification is that I Play Rocky wasn't produced under a WGA signatory agreement.
This means the guild can't classify the screenplay or consider it for its awards, even though Gamble is a member.
This leaves the final decision to AMPAS's Writers Branch executive committee, which has previously made its own determinations and has deviated from WGA classifications.
Box office
Awards buzz and box office performance
I Play Rocky has been gaining traction since its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It was the first runner-up for the People's Choice Award, narrowly missing out to La Bola Negra. The film also bagged the audience choice award at Cinefest Sudbury International Film Festival.
It opened in seven American theaters on November 6, earning $345K from seven theaters with an average of $49.2K per location.