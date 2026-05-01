'Mr Nobody Against Putin' filmmaker loses Oscar at airport

Pavel Talankin, co-director and protagonist of the Oscar-winning documentary Mr Nobody Against Putin, has reportedly lost his Academy Award . The incident occurred when a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport stopped him from carrying the statuette as a carry-on on his flight to Germany . The TSA agent claimed that the Oscar could be used as a weapon.

Incident details Efforts to explain situation to TSA agent were in vain Despite attempts by Talankin and the film's executive producer, Robin Hessman, to reason with the TSA agent, their efforts were unsuccessful. "Pavel didn't have a bag to check it in, so the TSA put the Oscar in a box and sent it to the bottom of the plane," shared David Borenstein, Talankin's co-director on Instagram. However, upon arrival in Frankfurt, Germany, the Oscar was nowhere to be found.

Investigation underway Lufthansa Airlines is conducting a 'comprehensive internal search' Lufthansa Airlines, which helped pack the Oscar in a box for the flight, is now treating the matter with "the utmost care and urgency" and conducting a "comprehensive internal search" to locate the missing statuette. They expressed regret over the situation in a statement.

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