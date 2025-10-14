Oscar Isaac-Jacob Elordi starrer 'Frankenstein' releasing in Indian theaters Entertainment Oct 14, 2025

Guillermo del Toro is bringing his take on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein to Indian theaters on October 17, 2025.

Oscar Isaac stars as Victor Frankenstein, with Jacob Elordi as the Creature.

The story dives into big questions about life, death, and what happens when obsession takes over after a personal loss.