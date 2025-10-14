Next Article
Oscar Isaac-Jacob Elordi starrer 'Frankenstein' releasing in Indian theaters
Entertainment
Guillermo del Toro is bringing his take on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein to Indian theaters on October 17, 2025.
Oscar Isaac stars as Victor Frankenstein, with Jacob Elordi as the Creature.
The story dives into big questions about life, death, and what happens when obsession takes over after a personal loss.
Film will stream on Netflix after theatrical run
After its limited run in theaters, Frankenstein will start streaming on Netflix from November 7, 2025.
The Netflix release makes it easy for everyone to catch the film soon after its theatrical debut.
Cast and budget details
The cast also includes Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, and Charles Dance.
With a hefty $120 million budget, this is one of Netflix's boldest horror projects yet.