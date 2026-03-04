Oscar-nominated 'Hamnet' coming to streaming: Where to watch it Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Hamnet, the much-talked-about drama directed by Chloe Zhao, is coming to Peacock in the US starting March 6.

The film's been a hit with both critics and audiences—pulling in $92.4 million worldwide and earning an 86% critics score plus a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It's also up for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.