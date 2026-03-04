Oscar-nominated 'Hamnet' coming to streaming: Where to watch it
Entertainment
Hamnet, the much-talked-about drama directed by Chloe Zhao, is coming to Peacock in the US starting March 6.
The film's been a hit with both critics and audiences—pulling in $92.4 million worldwide and earning an 86% critics score plus a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
It's also up for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.
You can also rent it on these platforms
If you missed Hamnet in theaters, no worries—you can rent it digitally on Prime Video, Apple TV+, or Fandango at Home too.
With the Oscars happening March 15, now's a great time to catch up on one of this year's most buzzed-about films.