Academy announces dates for Oscars 2027, 2028 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the dates for the next two Academy Awards ceremonies. The 99th Oscars will take place on March 14, 2027, followed by the historic centennial celebration on March 5, 2028. These events will be the last to air on ABC before moving to YouTube in 2029. The announcement was made via a social media post from the Academy with a Save The Date message.

Important dates Key dates for the 2026-27 Oscars season The Academy also shared key dates for the 2026-2027 Oscars season. The eligibility period will begin on January 1, 2026, with a final submission deadline for general entry categories and animated feature films by November 12. Preliminary voting will take place from December 7 to December 11, followed by an announcement of shortlists on December 15. The eligibility period ends on December 31, and nominations voting runs from January 11-15, 2027. Nominees will be announced on January 21, 2027.

Upcoming centennial celebration Viewership dip for this year's ceremony The 100th Oscars will be a grand affair, scheduled for March 5, 2028. The Academy has confirmed that all dates are subject to change. ABC and the film academy will continue to air the show at its earlier time of 7:00pm ET/4:30am (+1 day) IST. This year's ceremony saw a slight dip in viewership with 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu, down from last year's five-year high of 19.7 million viewers.

Advertisement