Oscars to move from Hollywood to downtown LA in 2029
What's the story
The prestigious Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, will be moving from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre to downtown Los Angeles in 2029. The announcement was made by the Academy on Thursday. This change is part of a 10-year agreement with AEG, which runs the L.A. Live complex where the new venue, Peacock Theater, is located. The move comes as part of a wider shakeup that includes shifting the telecast from ABC to YouTube in 2029.
Venue history
Current venue and history of Oscar's location
The Dolby Theatre, located on Hollywood Boulevard, has been the home of the Oscars since 2002. This venue was built by the Academy specifically for the awards. Before that, the Oscars were held at various LA hotels and theaters. The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown LA became closely associated with the Oscars when it hosted ceremonies from 1968 to 1986 before moving to Hollywood permanently.
New venue
About the new venue and upgrades
The Peacock Theater, located next to the Crypto.com Arena, has a capacity of about 7,000 people, double that of the Dolby Theatre. The theater has hosted several high-profile events in recent years, including Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. AEG will be making significant upgrades to the theater and its technology setup as part of this agreement with the Academy.
Official statement
Academy's statement on the historic move
The Academy's CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a joint statement, "For the 101st Oscars and beyond, the Academy looks forward to closely collaborating with AEG to make L.A. LIVE the perfect backdrop for our global celebration of cinema." The Peacock Theater was previously known as Nokia Theatre and Microsoft Theater when it opened in 2007 as part of the L.A. Live entertainment complex expansion from Staples Center.