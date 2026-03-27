Oscars to move from Hollywood to downtown LA in 2029

The prestigious Academy Awards , popularly known as the Oscars, will be moving from Hollywood ﻿'s Dolby Theatre to downtown Los Angeles in 2029. The announcement was made by the Academy on Thursday. This change is part of a 10-year agreement with AEG, which runs the L.A. Live complex where the new venue, Peacock Theater, is located. The move comes as part of a wider shakeup that includes shifting the telecast from ABC to YouTube in 2029.

Venue history Current venue and history of Oscar's location The Dolby Theatre, located on Hollywood Boulevard, has been the home of the Oscars since 2002. This venue was built by the Academy specifically for the awards. Before that, the Oscars were held at various LA hotels and theaters. The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown LA became closely associated with the Oscars when it hosted ceremonies from 1968 to 1986 before moving to Hollywood permanently.

New venue About the new venue and upgrades The Peacock Theater, located next to the Crypto.com Arena, has a capacity of about 7,000 people, double that of the Dolby Theatre. The theater has hosted several high-profile events in recent years, including Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. AEG will be making significant upgrades to the theater and its technology setup as part of this agreement with the Academy.

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