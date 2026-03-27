Netizens win, 'Project Hail Mary' gets more IMAX shows

The Hollywood film Project Hail Mary , which was released on Thursday, has now been given a chance to screen in all 34 IMAX theaters across India. This comes after Sony Pictures 's relentless efforts and the pressure from fans, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Initially, the film could only secure shows in six IMAX theaters on its release day due to tough negotiations with the exhibitors.

Show-sharing agreement 'Project Hail Mary' to screen in all 34 IMAX theaters Despite the initial hiccup, Project Hail Mary will now be screened in all 34 IMAX properties in India. However, it will have to share shows with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has been remastered in IMAX. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Sony never asked for exclusive shows and was okay with show-sharing. This agreement finally gave them what they wanted from the start.

Show expansion 'Project Hail Mary' saw a massive jump in IMAX shows After its release on Thursday, Project Hail Mary started with one show each in six IMAX theaters. By the end of the day, this number had increased to 13. On Friday, it skyrocketed to 65 shows across all theaters. The only exceptions were PVR Logix Noida and Inox Phoenix Pallasio Mall, which scheduled only one show of the acclaimed Hollywood film in the evening slot.

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Special screenings Eros Cinema in Mumbai schedules special screening at 3:45am In response to the overwhelming demand, Eros Cinema in Mumbai has decided to schedule a special screening of Project Hail Mary at 3:45am on Saturday and Sunday. This is a significant move considering that the film was initially struggling to find screens. The number of IMAX shows on Saturday and Sunday now stands at 67, including this special screening by Eros Cinema.

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