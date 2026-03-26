'Project Hail Mary' gets only 6 IMAX theaters in India

Despite being shot for IMAX, the Hollywood film Project Hail Mary is struggling to secure screens in IMAX properties across India. As per Bollywood Hungama, only six out of 34 IMAX theaters are currently screening the film. The situation has sparked outrage among fans on social media platforms.

Screen-sharing dispute The reason behind the delay in securing IMAX shows The studio backing Dhurandhar 2 reportedly refused to share IMAX shows with Project Hail Mary, leading to a delay in resolving the screen-sharing issue. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Project Hail Mary is filmed for IMAX and hence for many moviegoers, it is a must-watch in the IMAX theaters." "Issues over screen-sharing are very common and it was expected that they would get resolved on the night of Wednesday, March 25."

Last-minute deal Currently, these are the IMAX screens showing 'Project Hail Mary' After much negotiation, Sony Pictures finally managed to secure six IMAX shows in different theaters across the country. The current IMAX theaters screening Project Hail Mary are Maison Inox BKC in Mumbai, Cinepolis Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, Inox Megaplex Wakad and Cinepolis Nexus in Pune, Inox South City in Kolkata, and Broadway Cinemas Coimbatore. None of the seven screens in Delhi-NCR was given.

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Future prospects Hope for more screens as several theaters keep slots vacant Despite the current situation, there is hope that Project Hail Mary will get more shows in IMAX theaters. Several theaters have kept one slot vacant for the film, including Cinepolis Centre Square Kochi, Cinepolis Thane, PVR Nexus, Cinepolis Nexus Shantiniketan, and Inox Mantri Square Bengaluru. In Delhi-NCR, PVR Vegas, PVR Superplex Noida, and others have programmed only morning shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and haven't declared which film they'll play later in the day.

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