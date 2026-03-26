'Project Hail Mary' struggles for IMAX screens amid 'Dhurandhar' craze

The much-anticipated Hollywood film, Project Hail Mary , starring Ryan Gosling , is struggling to secure screens in India. The movie, which was released on March 20 worldwide, has been pitted against the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the Indian box office. To avoid a clash with Dhurandhar 2, its release was pushed by a week in India to Thursday, March 26. However, things aren't great for the made-for-IMAX film even now.

Screen sharing 'Project Hail Mary' to share IMAX screens with 'Dhurandhar 2'? A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "Project Hail Mary is filmed for IMAX and hence for many moviegoers, it is a must-watch in the IMAX theaters. But the bookings still haven't begun though the film releases tomorrow (Thursday, March 26)." "In all probability, Project Hail Mary will share shows with Dhurandhar 2 in the IMAX screens." Currently, it's not even sharing screens, just living on crumbs. In Kolkata, it has been allotted one 8:00pm IMAX slot, while Dhurandhar enjoys three.

Advance sales surge Advance ticket sales for 'Project Hail Mary' What's more, only the Thursday screens for PHM are out in most places, so fans who wish to plan for upcoming days will have to wait. Reportedly, Project Hail Mary has sold around 25,000 tickets for its release day, barring the IMAX numbers. "Once IMAX bookings start, the number will jump significantly as the majority of the moviegoers in the major cities are going to watch the film in all its glory on the giant IMAX screens," the source revealed.

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Box office battle 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' continues to rule box office Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is reportedly doing record business at the box office. It has crossed the ₹1,000cr mark worldwide in just seven days. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "We don't remember the last time a film has done such business. The occupancy has barely fallen on weekdays." "Hence, it's obvious that the studio and also the exhibitors are unwilling to reduce showcasing in order to accommodate another film."

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