'Dhurandhar' box office collection

'Dhurandhar 2' creates records by crossing ₹1,000cr by Day 7

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:33 am Mar 26, 202610:33 am

What's the story

The action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal among others, has crossed the ₹1,000cr mark at the global box office. It is now the joint fastest Indian film to achieve this feat with Pushpa 2. Despite a significant drop in collections after its first weekend, the film has managed to gross an impressive ₹1,006.5cr worldwide in just seven days.