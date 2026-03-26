'Dhurandhar 2' creates records by crossing ₹1,000cr by Day 7
What's the story
The action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal among others, has crossed the ₹1,000cr mark at the global box office. It is now the joint fastest Indian film to achieve this feat with Pushpa 2. Despite a significant drop in collections after its first weekend, the film has managed to gross an impressive ₹1,006.5cr worldwide in just seven days.
Record-breaking performance
'Dhurandhar' rakes in ₹745cr from Indian market alone
The film, which has been screened in 1,56,317 shows worldwide, raked in ₹744.58cr from the Indian market (highest for Bollywood) and an additional ₹261.92cr from international audiences (highest for any Indian film), according to Sacnilk. Its domestic net collection stands at a staggering ₹623.42cr, making it one of the fastest Indian films to reach this milestone. The movie's preview shows alone brought in ₹43cr net on March 18, 2026!
Sustained success
Day 7 collection and continued dominance
On its seventh day, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued to perform strongly at the box office, with a dominant ₹44cr net collection in the Hindi market and 34.7% occupancy. The film's pan-Indian appeal was evident as it drew ₹2.5cr from Telugu states and nearly ₹1cr in Tamil Nadu, supported by steady interest in the Kannada and Malayalam circuits.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an espionage drama where Singh plays Hamza, an undercover Indian agent. The film's cast also includes R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Akshaye Khanna (in a cameo), Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and newcomers Mustafa Ahmed and Danish Iqbal.