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Home / News / Politics News / 'Rahul Gandhi is Pappu': Scuffle breaks out between J&K MLAs 
'Rahul Gandhi is Pappu': Scuffle breaks out between J&K MLAs 
The assembly session was disrupted on Friday

'Rahul Gandhi is Pappu': Scuffle breaks out between J&K MLAs 

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 27, 2026
11:23 am
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The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was adjourned for 30 minutes on Friday as chaos erupted when the budget session resumed after a five-week break. Both treasury and opposition members raised slogans, disrupting Question Hour despite Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's repeated appeals. In a video shared by ANI, Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone and BJP MLA Yudvir Sethi were seen having a heated moment after Congress MLAs raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP

Security pulls MLAs away 

In response, Sethi was seen coming toward Lone, chanting, "Rahul Gandhi is Pappu." Security guards can be seen pulling the two leaders away from each other. The ruling National Conference, Congress, CPI(M), Independents, and opposition People's Democratic Party members were protesting the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack last month.

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Separate protest

BJP members raise placards demanding national law university in Jammu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members also raised placards, demanding a National Law University in Jammu. The budget session had resumed on March 27 after a five-week break, following the first leg from February 2 to 20. In the first session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the budget on February 6 and grants for various departments were passed after detailed discussions. The current session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly will conclude on April 4.

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