'Rahul Gandhi is Pappu': Scuffle breaks out between J&K MLAs 

In response, Sethi was seen coming toward Lone, chanting, "Rahul Gandhi is Pappu." Security guards can be seen pulling the two leaders away from each other. The ruling National Conference, Congress, CPI(M), Independents, and opposition People's Democratic Party members were protesting the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack last month.

#WATCH | Jammu | Scuffle erupts between Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone and BJP MLA Yudvir Sethi, after Congress MLAs raised slogans against PM Modi, in the J&K Assembly In response, BJP MLA Yudvir Sethi says, "Rahul Gandhi is Pappu". Assembly proceedings adjourned for a short… pic.twitter.com/xYXOUXR3Bp

Separate protest

BJP members raise placards demanding national law university in Jammu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members also raised placards, demanding a National Law University in Jammu. The budget session had resumed on March 27 after a five-week break, following the first leg from February 2 to 20. In the first session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the budget on February 6 and grants for various departments were passed after detailed discussions. The current session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly will conclude on April 4.