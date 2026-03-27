Kharat case emboldens victim to expose rape by Palghar 'godman'

A self-styled godman in Maharashtra 's Palghar district has been accused of raping a 35-year-old woman. The accused, who claimed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, allegedly committed the crime after luring the woman through Facebook in 2023, Hindustan Times reported, quoting an official. The complainant approached the police after drawing courage from another recent case that involved a former Merchant Navy officer, identified as Ashok Kharat.

Crime details He claimed she was his 'Parvati' The accused, a 40-year-old man who heads a social organization in Palghar, visited Pune in December 2023 to meet the woman. He allegedly deceived her into believing he was Mahadev, and she was his "Parvati." The complainant said he took her to a lodge in Manjari, Pune, where he drugged and raped her while taking photographs without consent.

Continued harassment Accused blackmailed her The complainant further alleged that the accused used the photographs to blackmail her. In May 2025, he allegedly called her to a hotel in Vasai and tried to sexually assault her again. Senior Inspector Hiralal Jadhav of Manikpur police station said the woman mustered the courage to report after hearing about Kharat's case in Nashik.

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