Oscar-winning Irish actor Brenda Fricker dies at 81
What's the story
Brenda Fricker, the Irish actor who won an Academy Award for her performance in My Left Foot, has died at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by her agent Phil Belfield, who described her as irreplaceable and said that "the world is lesser for the lack of her." Fricker was also known for roles in Home Alone 2 and BBC's Casualty.
Career start
Fricker's early career and breakthrough role
Born in Dublin, Fricker started her acting journey with roles in television and theater.
She appeared in Ireland's first soap opera, Tolka Row, during the 1960s, ITV soap Coronation Street in 1977, and Licking Hitler, written by David Hare, in 1978.
Her big break came with the BBC medical drama Casualty in 1986, where she remained a regular until 1990 before returning for guest appearances over the years.
Oscar win
Historic Oscar win in 1990
Fricker made history in 1990 by becoming the first Irish actor to win an Academy Award.
She won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Daniel Day-Lewis's mother in My Left Foot.
The film is based on the life of Christy Brown, an Irishman with cerebral palsy who could only control his left foot. Day-Lewis also won an Oscar for his performance in this film.
Career highlights
Other notable roles and the 'curse' of the Oscars
Fricker's other notable roles include the homeless bird lady in Home Alone 2 and appearances in films like So I Married An Axe Murderer, Angels In The Outfield, A Time To Kill, and Veronica Guerin.
Notably, the actor later said that her Oscar win led to her being typecast and missing out on many roles.
"What did happen was the old curse of the Oscars... So there's a lot that's not great about an Oscar," she had said in 2024.
Personal challenges
Troubled childhood and 'wild days'
In her memoir, She Died Young: A Life in Fragments, published last year, Fricker opened up about her troubled childhood.
She was reportedly beaten by her mother and groomed at eight by a man who gave her elocution lessons.
Despite these traumas, she fondly remembered that time as one when one could be wild.
"When I was growing up, you could be wild, and God bless the wild days."
Legacy
Tribute from Ireland's Tanaiste Simon Harris
Fricker's death has left a void in the entertainment industry.
Ireland's Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Harris called her "a national treasure" and said she was "a consummate performer who graced our screens and stages with remarkable talent and authenticity."
The US ambassador to Ireland, Edward Walsh, also paid tribute to Fricker as "a giant of Irish film" whose work brought Ireland's stories to the world.