Oscar-winning Irish actor Brenda Fricker dies at 81

Born in Dublin, Fricker started her acting journey with roles in television and theater.

She appeared in Ireland's first soap opera, Tolka Row, during the 1960s, ITV soap Coronation Street in 1977, and Licking Hitler, written by David Hare, in 1978.

Her big break came with the BBC medical drama Casualty in 1986, where she remained a regular until 1990 before returning for guest appearances over the years.