Oscar-winning documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin': Here's why it's important
Mr. Nobody Against Putin just took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026.
Co-directed by Pavel Talankin and team, the film dives into how schools in a Russian mining town pushed pro-Kremlin messages after the invasion of Ukraine.
Talankin secretly filmed these events, even as his own mother supported Putin and friends were sent to war.
Why you should watch this documentary
This doc stands out for using real voices, especially kids, to show what life is like under strict government control.
It's not just another award-winner; it already grabbed honors at Sundance and BAFTA, joining a wave of documentaries calling out Russia's actions (Navalny, 20 Days in Mariupol).
If you want to see how young people are resisting propaganda and telling their stories, this one's worth your time.