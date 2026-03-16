Oscar-winning documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin': Here's why it's important

Why you should watch this documentary

This doc stands out for using real voices, especially kids, to show what life is like under strict government control.

It's not just another award-winner; it already grabbed honors at Sundance and BAFTA, joining a wave of documentaries calling out Russia's actions (Navalny, 20 Days in Mariupol).

If you want to see how young people are resisting propaganda and telling their stories, this one's worth your time.