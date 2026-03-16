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Oscars 2026: 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' wins Best Visual Effects
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' wins Best Visual Effects

Oscars 2026: 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' wins Best Visual Effects

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 16, 2026
09:33 am
What's the story

The 2026 Academy Awards celebrated the best in Hollywood cinema, with Avatar: Fire and Ash winning the award for Best Visual Effects. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet, among others, the film was considered a frontrunner by many for its groundbreaking digital techniques. Meanwhile, the winning team included Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett.

Other contenders

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' beat out 'F1,' 'Sinners'

Avatar: Fire and Ash beat out strong contenders like F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, Sinners, and The Lost Bus. This victory gives the Avatar franchise a clean sweep in the category, with its first two films also having won the honor.

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

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