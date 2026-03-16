'Avatar: Fire and Ash' wins Best Visual Effects

Oscars 2026: 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' wins Best Visual Effects

By Apoorva Rastogi 09:33 am Mar 16, 202609:33 am

What's the story

The 2026 Academy Awards celebrated the best in Hollywood cinema, with Avatar: Fire and Ash winning the award for Best Visual Effects. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet, among others, the film was considered a frontrunner by many for its groundbreaking digital techniques. Meanwhile, the winning team included Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett.