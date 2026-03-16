Oscars 2026: 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' wins Best Visual Effects
What's the story
The 2026 Academy Awards celebrated the best in Hollywood cinema, with Avatar: Fire and Ash winning the award for Best Visual Effects. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet, among others, the film was considered a frontrunner by many for its groundbreaking digital techniques. Meanwhile, the winning team included Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett.
Other contenders
'Avatar: Fire and Ash' beat out 'F1,' 'Sinners'
Avatar: Fire and Ash beat out strong contenders like F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, Sinners, and The Lost Bus. This victory gives the Avatar franchise a clean sweep in the category, with its first two films also having won the honor.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
Pandora built pixel by pixel. Congratulations to the team behind AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH, this year’s Best Visual Effects winner! #Oscarspic.twitter.com/3eQs4BpDyr— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026