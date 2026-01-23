Oscars 2026: Was 'F1's Best Picture nod the biggest surprise?

The 98th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Thursday evening, bringing with them a mix of expected and unexpected nods. Among the biggest surprises was Delroy Lindo's nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Sinners. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were notably absent from the acting categories for their roles in Wicked: For Good. And, unexpectedly, Brad Pitt -led F1 scored a Best Picture nod. Here are some of the most shocking snubs and surprises.

Major omissions 'No Other Choice' and 'Superman' left out of the race Despite being a favorite among critics and audiences alike, Park Chan-wook's dark social satire No Other Choice was not nominated for Best International Film. Similarly, Zach Cregger's hit horror film Weapons missed out on a nod for Best Original Screenplay. The highly-anticipated Superman also failed to secure a nomination in the Visual Effects category, surprising many fans who had hoped for its recognition.

Unfortunate exclusions 'Jay Kelly' and 'Die My Love' missed out Noah Baumbach's film Jay Kelly was also left out of the nominations, despite its stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler being strong contenders. Similarly, Jennifer Lawrence's performance in Lynne Ramsay's challenging indie Die My Love was overlooked by Oscar voters. The film struggled to find an audience, which may have contributed to its absence from the nominations list.

Unexpected recognition 'F1' and 'The Ugly Stepsister' surprised with nominations On the other hand, the Formula One blockbuster F1 received a Best Picture nomination, despite initial doubts about its chances. Similarly, Shudder's The Ugly Stepsister was nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The film is an unconventional choice but has been praised for its unique approach to storytelling.

