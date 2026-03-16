Oscars 2026: Billy Crystal honors late director Rob Reiner

Billy Crystal, the star of When Harry Met Sally, paid an emotional tribute to late director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at the 2026 Academy Awards . Crystal's friendship with Reiner was a major inspiration for the movie, which was written by Nora Ephron. He was one of the first to arrive at the scene when their bodies were discovered on December 14.

Tribute details 'It was a thrill to see him evolve...' Crystal shared, "I met Mr Rob Reiner when I was cast as his best friend in an episode of All in the Family." "And it went so well that Rob said, 'It was fun playing your best friend. Why don't we keep it going?'" "And it was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller." Crystal's tribute also highlighted Reiner's films such as This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, and Misery.

Twitter Post See the speech here Billy Crystal honors the late great Rob and Michele Reiner at the 2026 #Oscars alongside stars of his films. pic.twitter.com/yrb1ksSfZe — clubheartbreak (@clubheartbreak) March 16, 2026

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Emotional tribute 'My friend Rob's movies will last for lifetimes...' Crystal added, "My friend Rob's movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be: Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier, and far more human..." "And for us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle."

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Tribute continuation Crystal was joined by several other stars on stage Crystal was later joined on stage by Meg Ryan, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Kathy Bates, Jerry O'Connell, Annette Bening, Kiefer Sutherland, Demi Moore, Mandy Patinkin, Fred Savage, Cary Elwes, and more. Meanwhile, in an earlier joint statement with Larry David, Martin Short, and Albert Brooks shortly after the couple's untimely demise, Crystal praised Reiner's comedic touch as "beyond compare." It read, "His greatest gift was freedom. If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process."