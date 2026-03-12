Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal join presenters list for 2026 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed more presenters for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards . The star-studded list includes Hollywood A-listers such as Nicole Kidman , Pedro Pascal , Channing Tatum , Rose Byrne, Delroy Lindo, Jimmy Kimmel, Ewan McGregor, and Wagner Moura. Sigourney Weaver and father-son duo Bill Pullman and Lewis Pullman are also on board.

Other presenters More about previously announced presenters Previously announced presenters for the 2026 Oscars include Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Javier Bardem. Chris Evans, Demi Moore, Chase Infiniti, Kumail Nanjiani, and Maya Rudolph are also set to present awards at this year's ceremony. The 2025 Oscar acting winners, Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, and Zoe Saldana, will be presenting awards, too.

Special reunions 'Bridesmaids,' 'Marvel' reunions are coming to the Oscars! At a press conference on Wednesday, the creative team behind the 2026 Oscars teased some surprises in store for this year's awards show. Oscars's executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan revealed "huge reunions" are planned. Kapoor revealed, "We are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaids reunion that is going to be very special." Mullan added, "There's also going to be a Marvel reunion for the superhero fans."

Advertisement