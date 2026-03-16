Oscars 2026: Drones, snipers, undercover officers--security at Dolby Theatre Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

The Oscars on March 15, 2026, weren't just about movies: they were about serious security.

With the Iran war in the background and an FBI warning about possible drone threats in California, the Dolby Theatre saw next-level precautions.

Even though there was no specific threat, agencies went all out to keep everyone safe.