Oscars 2026: Drones, snipers, undercover officers--security at Dolby Theatre
The Oscars on March 15, 2026, weren't just about movies: they were about serious security.
With the Iran war in the background and an FBI warning about possible drone threats in California, the Dolby Theatre saw next-level precautions.
Even though there was no specific threat, agencies went all out to keep everyone safe.
A 1-mile safety zone surrounded the venue
A one-mile safety zone surrounded the venue, with Hollywood Boulevard closed for nearly a week and roadblocks remaining through March 18.
K-9 units, SWAT teams, snipers, drones, and undercover officers (you name it) were on patrol.
There was even a command center tracking social media and live camera feeds to spot anything suspicious.
'We have 1 of the best teams in the business'
The Joint Terrorism Task Force brought together local and federal agencies for a coordinated effort.
LAPD Capt. Mike Bland said they had more people on duty than ever before.
Executive producer Raj Kapoor summed it up best: "We have one of the best teams in the business. . . . every year we monitor what's going on in the world."