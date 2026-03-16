LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Oscars 2026: 'F1' takes home award for Best Sound
Oscars 2026: 'F1' takes home award for Best Sound
Oscars 2026: 'F1' wins for Best Sound

Oscars 2026: 'F1' takes home award for Best Sound

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 16, 2026
08:51 am
What's the story

The 98th Academy Awards, held on Monday (IST), saw F1, starring Brad Pitt, win the top honors for Best Sound. Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, and Juan Peralta took home the trophy, beating out other contenders, like Frankenstein, One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Sirat.

Details

What is 'F1' about?

F1 (2025) is a sports action drama that revolves around Sonny Hayes (Pitt), a former Formula 1 driver who comes out of retirement to guide a promising rookie, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), at the underperforming APXGP team. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film did well at the box office, earning over $633 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

Advertisement