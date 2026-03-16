Oscars 2026: 'F1' takes home award for Best Sound

Details

What is 'F1' about?

F1 (2025) is a sports action drama that revolves around Sonny Hayes (Pitt), a former Formula 1 driver who comes out of retirement to guide a promising rookie, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), at the underperforming APXGP team. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film did well at the box office, earning over $633 million, per Box Office Mojo.