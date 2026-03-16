Oscars 2026: 'F1' takes home award for Best Sound
What's the story
The 98th Academy Awards, held on Monday (IST), saw F1, starring Brad Pitt, win the top honors for Best Sound. Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, and Juan Peralta took home the trophy, beating out other contenders, like Frankenstein, One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Sirat.
Details
What is 'F1' about?
F1 (2025) is a sports action drama that revolves around Sonny Hayes (Pitt), a former Formula 1 driver who comes out of retirement to guide a promising rookie, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), at the underperforming APXGP team. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film did well at the box office, earning over $633 million, per Box Office Mojo.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
Time for a victory lap. Congratulations to Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta on winning the Oscar for Best Sound for F1! #Oscarspic.twitter.com/WQ5QlSoDe9— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026