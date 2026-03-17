Oscars 2026 'In Memoriam' snub hurts Eric Dane's family
Eric Dane's family is feeling disappointed after he was left out of the Oscars 2026 "In Memoriam" segment.
A person close to Rebecca Gayheart said the family understood it was a year of profound loss for the industry.
An Academy insider said there was no ill intent and that the omission was due to limited airtime.
Dane, best known as Dr. Mark Sloan from Grey's Anatomy, died on February 19 after battling ALS.
Dane's career highlights and family life
Dane, 53, made his mark on TV and in movies like X-Men: The Last Stand and Burlesque. He had a long run on Grey's Anatomy and is survived by his two kids with Gayheart, Billie and Georgia.
Despite not making the live show tribute, the Academy did honor him on its website.
Other celebrities who were left out
Dane wasn't alone: Brigitte Bardot, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Robert Carradine were also missing from the segment.
Meanwhile, icons like Catherine O'Hara and Robert Duvall received heartfelt tributes during the ceremony.