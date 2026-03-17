Oscars 2026 'In Memoriam' snub hurts Eric Dane's family Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

Eric Dane's family is feeling disappointed after he was left out of the Oscars 2026 "In Memoriam" segment.

A person close to Rebecca Gayheart said the family understood it was a year of profound loss for the industry.

An Academy insider said there was no ill intent and that the omission was due to limited airtime.

Dane, best known as Dr. Mark Sloan from Grey's Anatomy, died on February 19 after battling ALS.