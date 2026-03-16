Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley win in style Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

The 98th Academy Awards just wrapped at the Dolby Theatre, spotlighting the standout films of 2025.

Michael B. Jordan picked up Best Actor for Sinners, while Jessie Buckley scored Best Actress for Hamnet.

Both beat out some big names, making their wins even sweeter.