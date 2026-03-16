Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley win in style
The 98th Academy Awards just wrapped at the Dolby Theatre, spotlighting the standout films of 2025.
Michael B. Jordan picked up Best Actor for Sinners, while Jessie Buckley scored Best Actress for Hamnet.
Both beat out some big names, making their wins even sweeter.
Other wins for Jordan and Buckley's films
Sinners didn't stop at acting: it also grabbed Best Original Screenplay and Cinematography, with Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku earning supporting nominations.
Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another took home Best Adapted Screenplay and Directing.
Sean Penn won Supporting Actor but skipped the ceremony.
O'Brien's hosting added to the fun
With these wins, Sinners and One Battle After Another officially ruled 2025's movie scene, dominating major Oscar categories.
Plus, Conan O'Brien hosting brought some extra fun to Hollywood's biggest night.