When, where to watch Oscars 2026 nominations live in India

The much-anticipated nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22. The event will be hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, who will unveil the nominees for the coveted Oscars. This year, several films are vying for a nomination, including India's Homebound.

Broadcast details Where to watch the Oscars 2026 nominations in India The 98th Academy Awards nominations will be live-streamed on Oscar.com and Oscar.org, the official websites for the Academy Awards. The event will also be streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. In India, viewers can catch the live broadcast of the nominations announcement on Thursday at 7:00pm IST.

Streaming options Oscars 2026 nominations: Additional streaming platforms Apart from the official websites and social media platforms, the 2026 Oscar Nominations can also be streamed on Disney+, Hulu, ABC News Live, and ABC's Good Morning America. The morning event will feature Brooks and Pullman as hosts who will announce the nominees for this year's Oscars.

