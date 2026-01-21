When, where to watch Oscars 2026 nominations live in India
The much-anticipated nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22. The event will be hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, who will unveil the nominees for the coveted Oscars. This year, several films are vying for a nomination, including India's Homebound.
The 98th Academy Awards nominations will be live-streamed on Oscar.com and Oscar.org, the official websites for the Academy Awards. The event will also be streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. In India, viewers can catch the live broadcast of the nominations announcement on Thursday at 7:00pm IST.
Apart from the official websites and social media platforms, the 2026 Oscar Nominations can also be streamed on Disney+, Hulu, ABC News Live, and ABC's Good Morning America. The morning event will feature Brooks and Pullman as hosts who will announce the nominees for this year's Oscars.
India's Homebound was recently advanced to the next round of voting in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards. Meanwhile, the best picture contenders this year include films like One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Sinners, Frankenstein, and Marty Supreme.