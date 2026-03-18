Oscars 2026: 'One Battle After Another' wins Best Picture Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

Conan O'Brien hosted the Oscars again this year, but TV viewership slipped: 17.9 million watched, down 9% from last year, with an even bigger drop, 14%, among 18- to 49-year-olds.

Still, the show had plenty of memorable moments: < em>One Battle After Another took home Best Picture and Best Director, while Michael B Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, a film that set a record for most losses in one night.