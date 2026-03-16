Oscars 2026: Rose Byrne, Renate Reinsve lead best-dressed list

Renate Reinsve rocked a red Louis Vuitton gown with a dramatic slit, while Chase Infiniti went for dreamy lavender ruffles and a jeweled choker. The K-Pop Demon Hunters cast made their mark too: Arden Cho wore black lace by Miss Sohee, and Ji-young Yoo chose a striking blue Carolina Herrera ball gown.

Teyana Taylor, Charithra Chandran, Hudson Williams, Shaboozey

Teyana Taylor has previously worn Schiaparelli and Thom Browne pieces during awards season, keeping her bold streak alive.

Charithra Chandran's green ball gown featured an Artists4Ceasefire pin worn to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, a subtle but powerful gesture.

On the men's side, Hudson Williams kept it classic in Balenciaga with Bvlgari jewelry, while Shaboozey added edge in a tailcoat with a pearled pocket chain, showing that statement menswear is definitely here to stay.