Oscars 2026: Sean Penn wins, but isn't there to accept Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Sean Penn just won Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another at the 98th Academy Awards, but he wasn't at the ceremony in Los Angeles. Instead, he was in Europe and planning a trip to Ukraine.

Kieran Culkin accepted the award for him and joked that Sean Penn couldn't be here this evening, or didn't want to.