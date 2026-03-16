Oscars 2026: Sean Penn wins, but isn't there to accept
Sean Penn just won Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another at the 98th Academy Awards, but he wasn't at the ceremony in Los Angeles. Instead, he was in Europe and planning a trip to Ukraine.
Kieran Culkin accepted the award for him and joked that Sean Penn couldn't be here this evening, or didn't want to.
Penn's support for Ukraine
Penn has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022.
He was actually filming his documentary Superpower in Kyiv when war broke out and has visited Ukraine several times since: meeting with President Zelenskyy, talking to troops, and urging US support.
Ukraine even awarded him the Order of Merit for his efforts.
Third Oscar win for Penn
Yep, this isn't his first Oscar win (he's already got Best Actor trophies for Mystic River and Milk).
In a memorable moment back in 2022, Penn gave Zelenskyy his Milk Oscar statuette as a sign of hope for Ukraine's victory.