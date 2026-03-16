Oscars 2026: 'The Singers,' 'Two People Exchanging Saliva' win Best Short tie
Entertainment
At the 98th Academy Awards, The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva both took home the Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film, something that almost never happens.
Sam A. Davis from The Singers summed up the moment, expressing surprise at the tie.
Both teams shared the stage in a genuinely surprising twist.
Explaining the rarity of Oscar ties
Oscar ties are super rare: This is only the seventh time ever, and the first since 2013.
These moments show just how close (and unpredictable) voting can get at big award shows, making film history feel a little more exciting and real for everyone watching.