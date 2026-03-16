Oscars 2026: 'The Singers,' 'Two People Exchanging Saliva' win Best Short tie Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

At the 98th Academy Awards, The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva both took home the Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film, something that almost never happens.

Sam A. Davis from The Singers summed up the moment, expressing surprise at the tie.

Both teams shared the stage in a genuinely surprising twist.